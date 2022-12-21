Man beaten to death in Chennai; seven engineers held

Eight persons, including seven civil engineers, were arrested Tuesday for beating a 23-year-old man in Tamil Nadu to death after he was caught stealing iron rods along with his friends from a construction site at Todd Hunter Nagar near Saidapet in Chennai, police said.

The police identified the deceased as Shahin Shah Khader, a resident of Saidapet.

According to Greater Chennai Police, three persons trespassed into the construction site on Monday and were about to escape with the iron rods kept there. “At that moment, they were intercepted by the engineers and workers. While one managed to flee the spot, two people, including Khader and a juvenile, were caught and thrashed using rods and sticks. Later, the family of the intruders took the duo to hospital,” an officer said.

The police said that Khader succumbed to the assault injuries on Monday. His body was sent to the Government Royapettah Hospital in Chennai for postmortem. A case was registered by the Saidapet police.

The arrested civil engineers include M Jairam, 30, P Uma Maheswaran, 33, T Balasubramanian, 29, M Ajithkumar, 27, A Sakthivel, 29, V Nambiraj, 29, and G Manoj, 21. Construction worker P Sivaprakasam, 22, was also arrested on charges of murder.