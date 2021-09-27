Man attempts to set himself ablaze outside Tamil Nadu CM Stalin’s residence

Police officials on Monday morning apprehended a man who allegedly attempted to set himself ablaze outside Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin’s residence in Chennai. He was later admitted to Kilpauk Government Medical College Hospital and is currently undergoing treatment.

Police identified the individual as A Vetrimaran, the leader of a lesser-known caste outfit called the Tamil Nadu Parayar Peravai. A resident of Jameen Devarkulam village in Thoothukudi district, Vetrimaran had allegedly taken the extreme step after his nomination for the post of village president in the upcoming local rural body elections was rejected.

Tamil Nadu Paraiyar Peravai leader tried to set himself ablaze today near the residence of Chief Minister MK Stalin. He was apprehended by the cops and later admitted to Kilpauk Hospital for treatment. Health Minister @Subramanian_ma visited him a while ago. @IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/yRy0f809Dw — Janardhan Koushik (@koushiktweets) September 27, 2021

He allegedly tried to commit suicide in front of the chief minister’s residence demanding that his nomination be accepted. Teynampet police have registered a case.

Health Minister Ma Subramanian visited Vetrimaran at the hospital and enquired on the status of his health. In a video, the minister was seen telling Vetrimaran to take care of his health and that the nomination issue can be sorted out.