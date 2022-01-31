Man associated with RSS arrested for harassing nuns

The Tamil Nadu Police has arrested a 38-year-old man, said to be associated with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), for allegedly harassing two nuns claiming that they were involved in religious conversion in Pudukkottai district.

According to the Pudukkottai police, the accused, identified as Ganesh Babu, and a few others on January 21 stopped the two nuns – Rani and Devashanthi – near Thinmayampatti village when they were going to a pregnant woman’s house for a prayer. The accused claimed that the nuns were trying to convert the family to Christianity and seized their belongings, including mobile phones and a two-wheeler, said the police.

The police said the man had told the nuns that he would return their belongings the next day but since he did not fulfill that promise, they complained at the Illupur police station on January 24.

Pudukkottai SP Nisha Parthiban told indianexpress.com that Ganesh Babu is associated with the RSS. He was arrested on Saturday and produced before a court on Sunday, the SP added.

Ganesh Babu has been booked under sections 147 (punishment for rioting), 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint), 294 (b) (obscenity), 387 (extortion) of the IPC and the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act.

Following the arrest, many pro-Hindu organisations staged a ‘road-roko’ protest in Illupur and the police later detained them at a marriage hall.

Senior BJP leader H Raja said there was proof that the nuns were involved in religious conversion and demanded the immediate release of Ganesh Babu.