Man arrested for killing wife’s lover in Chennai

The Greater Chennai police Sunday arrested a 32-year-old man for allegedly killing his wife’s lover.

The police identified the deceased as K Karthik, 28, a daily-wage labourer who resided at Tsunami quarters near Semmencherry in Chennai, and the accused as M Pandian, a resident of Nochikuppam near Santhome beach in Mylapore. According to the police, Pandian’s wife, Sandhiya, 24, was in an extra-marital relationship with Karthik.

On Sunday, Sandhiya approached the Guindy police and lodged a complaint claiming that Karthik was found lying motionless with severe injuries on a pathway near the checkpost bus stand in Velachery.

The police reached the spot and found Karthik dead. They sent the body to the government hospital for autopsy and registered a case.

By analysing CCTV footage around the bus stand, the police traced Pandian and his associate, M Basker, 42, of Teynampet, and arrested the duo. They seized sticks and a small knife from the accused.

During the course of the inquiry, Pandian told the police that he had decided to kill Karthik over his wife’s extra-marital relationship with him and sought the help of Baskar.

The police noted that in the early hours of Sunday, Pandian and Baskar attacked Karthik with sticks while he was sleeping on a pathway and cut his throat with a knife before fleeing from the spot.

The police produced the duo in a court and lodged them in prison.