Man arrested for sexually harassing woman on Chennai road

The Chennai police have arrested a man who allegedly harassed a woman sexually and physically assaulted her as she was heading to a yoga class in the city last month.

The assailant tried to grope the 40-year-old woman as she fell on the road after his motorcycle hit her two-wheeler, according to police. When the woman pushed the man back, he punched on her face and banged her head against the gate of a nearby apartment before fleeing from the spot.

The woman lodged a complaint at the Madipakkam police station about the October 20 incident. After analysing CCTV visuals, police arrested P Tamilselvan (29), of Tansi Nagar at Velachery in Chennai, on Thursday.

Booked under provisions of the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act and sections of the Indian Penal Code, Tamilselvan was later remanded in judicial custody.