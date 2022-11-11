scorecardresearch
Friday, Nov 11, 2022

Man arrested for sexually harassing woman on Chennai road

The woman was punched on her face and had her head banged against a gate by the assailant.

The woman lodged a complaint at the Madipakkam police station about the October 20 incident. (Representational/File)

The Chennai police have arrested a man who allegedly harassed a woman sexually and physically assaulted her as she was heading to a yoga class in the city last month.

The assailant tried to grope the 40-year-old woman as she fell on the road after his motorcycle hit her two-wheeler, according to police. When the woman pushed the man back, he punched on her face and banged her head against the gate of a nearby apartment before fleeing from the spot.

The woman lodged a complaint at the Madipakkam police station about the October 20 incident. After analysing CCTV visuals, police arrested P Tamilselvan (29), of Tansi Nagar at Velachery in Chennai, on Thursday.

More from Chennai

Booked under provisions of the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act and sections of the Indian Penal Code, Tamilselvan was later remanded in judicial custody.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Daughter of Gujarat riot convict is BJP’s candidate from Naroda PatiyaPremium
Daughter of Gujarat riot convict is BJP’s candidate from Naroda Patiya
UPSC Key- November 11, 2022: Why you should read ‘Battle of Koregaon Bhim...Premium
UPSC Key- November 11, 2022: Why you should read ‘Battle of Koregaon Bhim...
‘I don’t think the human need for friendship is going away&#8...Premium
‘I don’t think the human need for friendship is going away&#8...
Shankersinh Vaghela: ‘There is nothing free. What is this 300 units...Premium
Shankersinh Vaghela: ‘There is nothing free. What is this 300 units...

First published on: 11-11-2022 at 10:37:55 pm
Next Story

SAD slams Punjab CM for “failing to stop purge of Punjab cadre officers in UT”

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 11: Latest News
Advertisement