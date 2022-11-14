Man, 5 pet dogs electrocuted near farm in Madurai

A man and five of his dogs got electrocuted near a farm in Madurai district of Tamil Nadu recently.

According to the police, the incident happened when they came in contact with an illegal electric fence near Vadipatti. The deceased person has been identified as A Manickam, 35, of Pudupatti.

The police said Manickam and two of his friends had gone hunting for hares Saturday night. They had taken the five pet dogs along with them.

While returning, when Manickam and his dogs were crossing a farm in Kondayampatti, the dogs came in contact with the electric fence and got electrocuted. Manickam, who attempted to rescue the dogs, also died on the spot. The two others escaped as they avoided contact with the wire.

Manickam’s body was sent for post-mortem to the government hospital in Vadipatti. The Alanganallur police registered a case under Section 304 (2) (homicide), and 429 (mischief by killing or poisoning animals), among others, of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The farm owner, Ashok Kumar, was arrested Sunday. He told the police that he erected the wire to prevent wild animals from entering the farm.