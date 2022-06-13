Major administrative reshuffle in TN: Health secy J Radhakrishnan shifted to food dept

Tamil Nadu health secretary J Radhakrishnan was shifted to the food department in a major administrative reshuffle in the state on Sunday as part of which the government transferred close to 37 IAS officials.

Senior bureaucrat K Phanindra Reddy, additional chief secretary/commissioner of commercial taxes has replaced S K Prabakar in the home department. The latter has been posted as additional chief secretary/commissioner of revenue administration.

Radhakrishnan, who was the principal secretary of the health and family welfare department, has been posted as the principal secretary of food, cooperation and consumer protection department replacing Md Nasimuddin, who will now serve as the additional chief secretary to the government in the labour welfare and skill development department.

Owing to his wide reputation for tackling crisis situations, Radhakrishnan was brought back as health secretary on June 12, 2020, replacing Dr Beela Rajesh, when Covid cases surged during the first wave of the pandemic. During his tenure as the district collector of Nagapattinam, Radhakrishnan earned laurels for his swift relief and rehabilitation measures in 2004 when the state was hit by a devastating tsunami.

P Senthil Kumar, a 1995 batch IAS officer who holds a doctorate degree, will now replace J Radhakrishnan. Kumar previously served as officer on special duty (OSD) in the health department.