scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, June 13, 2022
Must Read

Major administrative reshuffle in TN: Health secy J Radhakrishnan shifted to food dept

Senior bureaucrat K Phanindra Reddy, who was the additional chief secretary/commissioner of commercial taxes is now the Tamil Nadu home secretary.

By: Express News Service | Chennai |
Updated: June 13, 2022 1:50:04 pm
Covid-19, Omicron, Chennai, Tamil Nadu, Indian Express, Chennai news, Tamil Nadu news, vaccine for children, Tamil Nadu vaccine, DMKFile photo of Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian and Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan at RGGGH hospital, Chennai. (Twitter/@masubramanian)

Tamil Nadu health secretary J Radhakrishnan was shifted to the food department in a major administrative reshuffle in the state on Sunday as part of which the government transferred close to 37 IAS officials.

Senior bureaucrat K Phanindra Reddy, additional chief secretary/commissioner of commercial taxes has replaced S K Prabakar in the home department. The latter has been posted as additional chief secretary/commissioner of revenue administration.

Radhakrishnan, who was the principal secretary of the health and family welfare department, has been posted as the principal secretary of food, cooperation and consumer protection department replacing Md Nasimuddin, who will now serve as the additional chief secretary to the government in the labour welfare and skill development department.

Owing to his wide reputation for tackling crisis situations, Radhakrishnan was brought back as health secretary on June 12, 2020, replacing Dr Beela Rajesh, when Covid cases surged during the first wave of the pandemic. During his tenure as the district collector of Nagapattinam, Radhakrishnan earned laurels for his swift relief and rehabilitation measures in 2004 when the state was hit by a devastating tsunami.

Best of Express Premium
Over 400 SC verdicts translated, until Covid-19 stalled AI projectPremium
Over 400 SC verdicts translated, until Covid-19 stalled AI project
RS polls Maharashtra: Behind BJP win, a former Shiv Sena loyalist, key Co...Premium
RS polls Maharashtra: Behind BJP win, a former Shiv Sena loyalist, key Co...
Explained: Why babies must only be breastfed for 6 monthsPremium
Explained: Why babies must only be breastfed for 6 months
Explained: BrahMos, 21 and developingPremium
Explained: BrahMos, 21 and developing
More Premium Stories >>
More from Chennai

P Senthil Kumar, a 1995 batch IAS officer who holds a doctorate degree, will now replace J Radhakrishnan. Kumar previously served as officer on special duty (OSD) in the health department.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Chennai News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jun 13: Latest News
Advertisement