Monday, Sep 26, 2022

Madurai: Woman sends obscene pictures of her hostel mates to male friend, arrested

The woman, 23, a resident of Ramanathapuram, had come to Madurai in 2021 to pursue a BEd course in a private college, the police said.

The woman was arrested on September 22 and the doctor was arrested the next day. (File)

A female boarder at a working women-cum-PG hostel in Tamil Nadu’s Madurai district was recently arrested by the Madurai Cyber Crime police for sending obscene pictures and videos of fellow boarders to her male friend.

According to the police, the woman, 23, a resident of Ramanathapuram, had come to Madurai in 2021 to pursue a BEd course in a private college. She was staying in the hostel for the past six months. While she was in Ramanathapuram, she got involved with a doctor called Ashiq, 30.

“Even after she moved to Madurai, the woman had continued her relationship with the doctor. While the woman was speaking to him over the phone on a video call, Ashiq noticed her hostel mates and asked the woman to show them on the camera as well.

“Later, the woman started to take pictures and videos of her hostel mates while they were changing clothes, bathing, etc, and sent them to her male friend over WhatsApp. On one such occasion, a hostel mate found out about her activity, and when she and other hostel mates checked her phone, they found several intimate videos and photos in her mobile gallery. They informed their hostel warden who registered a complaint with us,” a senior cyber-crime wing official said.

The police said after they received the complaint on September 22, they immediately conducted an inquiry into the incident. When they secured the phone, they found the conversation between the two was deleted and hence they sent the phone to the laboratory for data recovery.

The woman was arrested on September 22 and the doctor was arrested the next day.

“The girl has been remanded in judicial custody; the doctor is undergoing treatment at a hospital. We are still carrying out the inquiry, we are checking whether the accused had sent the images, and videos to others or uploaded them on social media or on pornographic sites. Both have been booked under multiple sections of the IPC as well as the IT Act,” the officer added.

First published on: 26-09-2022 at 04:54:45 pm
