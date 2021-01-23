Madurai police arrests two for killing stray dog

The police booked both persons under provisions of the Prevention of Cruelty against Animals Act, 1960. (Pixabay Image/Representational)

The Madurai police Saturday arrested two people for killing a stray dog, a video of which was viral on social media. In the video, the dog was seen being hit with a log on its head and legs.

According to the police, the two accused were identified as K Muthusaravanan and Vimalraj. It was Muthusaravanan who paid Rs 500 Vimalraj to kill the dog as it used to bark at him.

“Neighbours said Muthusaravanan used to trouble the dog and pelt stones at it. This had probably made the dog bark at him often. At one point, Muthusaravanan complained about the dog to a person who was feeding it. He had abandoned the dog a few kilometres away due to complaints, but the dog had managed to trace the route back to the same place,” an officer at the Sellur Police Station in Madurai city said.

Based on a complaint filed by a Village Administrative Officer (VAO), the police booked both persons in the case under provisions of the Prevention of Cruelty against Animals Act, 1960, and under Section 429 of the IPC.