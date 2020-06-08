Patient hacked to death inside government hospital in Tamil Nadu

Police said the incident took place at around 5.30 am inside the accident ward when the victim’s wife had stepped out to bring tea but returned only to find her husband dead. Police said the incident took place at around 5.30 am inside the accident ward when the victim’s wife had stepped out to bring tea but returned only to find her husband dead.

A patient was hacked to death by a group of unidentified men at the Rajaji Government General Hospital in Mathichiyam town near Madurai on Sunday.

The victim, Murugan (40), was a resident of Karumbalai and had a criminal record. Police said the incident took place at around 5.30 am inside the accident ward when the victim’s wife had stepped out to bring tea but returned only to find her husband dead.

Murugan had broken his arm in an accident and was admitted to the ward a few days ago. “There is definitely a motive behind the murder. A case has been filed and a probe is underway,” a police officer said.

The cop also dismissed local reports that the murder took place inside a coronavirus ward.

