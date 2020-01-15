Madurai: Over 70 people injured in bull-taming event ‘Jallikattu’ on Pongal

Thousands of bulls will be taking part in the annual competition this year until the end of the month. (File image) Thousands of bulls will be taking part in the annual competition this year until the end of the month. (File image)

At least 71 people were injured on the opening day of Jallikattu (bull-taming event) proceedings at Avaniapuram village in Tamil Nadu’s Madurai on the occasion of harvest festival Pongal on Wednesday.

Out of the 71 injured, 45 were bull tamers and 13 bull owners and spectators each. Ten of the grievously injured were shifted to the government hospital for treatment, said Dr. Vinod, the assistant director of Rajaji hospital in Madurai.

The first competition of the Jallikattu season kicked off in Avaniapuram at 8 am. Around 800 bulls were brought in for the event in Avaniapuram this year.

Apart from this, over 650 bulls were taken to Alanganallur and Palamedu for Jallikattu bouts.

The competitions, which were broadcast live by the Madurai District Police, had taken place amid strict surveillance, with over 10 CCTV cameras placed in the arenas to monitor the crowds in all three villages. All the bulls had been examined for contraband substances and irritants before entering the competition.

Over 100 ambulances had been kept on standby to tend to medical emergencies during the event.

