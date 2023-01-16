scorecardresearch
Monday, Jan 16, 2023

Bull tamer gored to death at Jallikattu in Madurai, over 10 injured

The deceased was identified as Aravind Raj, who had earlier tamed nine bulls in three rounds.

Aravind Raj was taken to the Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai where the doctors declared him dead on arrival.
A 26-year-old bull-tamer succumbed to injuries after he was gored by a bull during the Jallikattu event at Palamedu in Tamil Nadu’s Madurai district Monday, the police said.

The deceased was identified as Aravind Raj, who had earlier tamed nine bulls in three rounds. He was taken to the Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai where the doctors declared him dead on arrival.

A purported video of him being tossed up by the bull with its horns after it came out through the entry point was shared widely on social media.

At Palamedu, besides the casualty, more than 10 others were admitted to Government Rajaji Hospital.

According to the Jallikattu organisers, 25 bull tamers are present in the area at a time and the bulls are released one after the other. After 45 minutes, the next batch of bull tamers take the spot.

At Palmaedu, over 700 bulls were permitted to participate in the event. At the venue, close to 160 mobile medical units and veterinary teams were present to treat the bull tamers and animals.

Over 2,000 cops are deployed for security purposes. The winners of each round will be provided with gifts like gold coins, two-wheelers, bicycles, furniture and home appliances, and the overall winner with some mega prizes.

Every year, Jallikattu is organised with great fervour in places like Alanganallur, Avaniyapuram, and Palamedu in Madurai besides other parts of Tamil Nadu like Pudukkottai, Tiruchirapalli and Dindigul.

First published on: 16-01-2023 at 17:40 IST
