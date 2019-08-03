Madurai hotel lands in soup for naming dish ‘Iyer Chicken’, faces flak from Brahmin community

Milagu, a Madurai-based multi-cuisine restaurant, is at the center of controversy for naming a chicken dish after a Brahmin community. At the eatery on Thursday, a poster ‘Kumbakonam Iyer Chicken’ was created as part of the day’s special meal. The same poster was advertised on the restaurant’s Facebook page and other social media platforms, which created a huge uproar amongst the Brahmin community.

Alleging that the restaurant took a dig at the Kumbakonam Iyer, a Brahmin sub-caste, the representatives of Madurai Tamil Nadu Brahmin Association approached the restaurant and demanded an apology as they felt the poster hurt their sentiments. The police personnel from C4 Thilakar Thidal station rushed to the spot and assuaged the members of the association. The hotel management claimed that they intend to advertise ‘‘Kumbakonam Fried Chicken’’ and by mistake, it turned as ‘’Kumbakonam Iyer Chicken’’. Following the criticism; the restaurant issued an unconditional apology to the association and took down the poster.

“For business development, we advertised it wrongly as “Kumbakonam Iyer Chicken”. The representatives of the Tamil Nadu Brahmin Association came to the restaurant and raised their objection over the poster we advertised on our social media channels. We take full responsibility for our actions and we apologize for it. We have taken down the advertisement,” the statement read.

The hotel management also assured that they won’t advertise any poster which might hurt the sentiments of any specific community.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, N. Narayanan, the State President of Tamil Nadu Brahmin’s Association, said the poster was put up to popularise the restaurant. “The hotel wasn’t running well so they needed something to make people take notice of them and hence they had come up with this idea of putting up a poster hurting the sentiments of Brahmin community. We are soft-targets; anyone can pick on us, so the restaurant tried their trick.”

Narayanan added that too much publicity was given for people indulging in anti-Brahminism makes restaurants like Milagu to fancy their chances. “I don’t talk for my community alone. I talk for other communities also. We don’t want to give any publicity to these miscreants by reacting to whatever they do but if it’s going beyond a limit then we don’t have any choice but to agitate,” the Brahmin Association president said.