Madurai Corporation staff shunted for orders to civic officials over Mohan Bhagwat’s visit

An assistant commissioner (AC) of the Madurai Corporation was shunted Wednesday after he issued a circular directing officials to keep basic facilities ready ahead of the visit of RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat to the temple city.

In the circular dated July 10, AC Shanmugam directed the civic officials to carry out road repair works and fix street lights on the route which the RSS leader would travel. He added that the zonal officers should ensure that no road renovation is carried out during his visit.

This created uproar in the state. Madurai MP Su Venkatesan took to Twitter and said the Madurai Corporation should brief under which rule the following circular was issued.

Virudhunagar MP B Manickam Tagore also criticised the initiative claiming that an RSS leader is been welcomed at the district administration’s expense. Many pro-Dravidian outfits and Left-wing leaders slammed the Madurai Corporation for issuing such an order.

According to the circular, the RSS chief would be participating in events scheduled to take place at Sai Baba temple located at Sai Sathya Nagar in the fourth zone of the Madurai Corporation from July 22 to July 26.

Under these circumstances, the Madurai City Commissioner K P Karthikeyan issued a statement clarifying that no special maintenance works were initiated and only regular arrangements were made as part of the Z Plus protectee protocol. He added that an explanation has been sought from the assistant commissioner for unilaterally issuing a circular without the approval of senior officers.

The officer has now been relieved from his duty.