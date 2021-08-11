Madurai Corporation seeks to register cattle, dog owners to control stray animal menace

A resolution in this regard was passed on July 29, the corporation said in a statement.

The Madurai Corporation Tuesday said caretakers of cattle, buffaloes, dogs, and horses will have to get registered with them at an annual fee of Rs 10 in order to provide the city a clean look and to control the menace of stray animals.

People have been given a window of 15 days to notify the corporation if they have any objection to the announcement. They can send their written communication to CHO, II floor, Arignar Anna Maligai, Tallakulam, Madurai – 625002.

The civic body also said it will penalise those who don’t possess a license and those who slaughter animals at non-permitted areas in the city. According to the corporation, action will be taken under Sections 41-48 and 134/138A of the Madurai Corporation Act, 1971.

According to the tariff released by the corporation, a fine of Rs 5,000 would be slapped on people indulging in illegal slaughter. Further, the corporation is set to impound animals that roam on the streets, creating public nuisance, and penalise the caretakers before handing the animals over to them. Fish and meat stalls that are found causing hygiene issues will have to pay a fine of Rs 2,000.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, the assistant city health officer of the corporation said the initiative, which was already present, is getting a facelift. “Public have been provided time to respond to the announcement and after receiving their views, the order will be published in the district gazette and then the rules will come into force. We haven’t arrived at a decision on how the registration of animals will take place, whether it will be made online or manually. We will take a call depending on the feedback from the public…We have just made an amendment to it (rules) like making it mandatory for caretakers of pet animals to possess a license (and) revising the penalty,” he said.

The official added, although steps had been taken under the Animal Birth Control but the corporation is still receiving complaints of stray cattle and dogs creating public nuisance. He added, “Stringent steps will be taken to control the menace.”