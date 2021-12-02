Madurai: Cop ‘stops woman returning from movie, rapes her’; booked

A police constable has been arrested in Madurai for allegedly raping a 25-year-old woman. He has been suspended from service.

According to the police, the incident took place late on the night of November 28, when the woman and her companion were returning from a movie. Officers said the woman reached home the next morning and tried to end her life. She was saved by her family members, who then filed a police complaint on November 29.

According to the police, the woman had gone to a movie with her employer and some colleagues. On the way back, she and her employer were looking for an eatery on their two-wheeler when they were stopped by two policemen, including the accused, Murugan (41).

The constable allegedly harassed the two and demanded Rs 10,000 from the woman’s companion. He then confiscated the man’s licence and ATM card, and asked him to leave the spot, saying he would drop his friend at her house safely. The other officer present alongside was also asked by Murugan to leave the area, the police said.

Murugun then allegedly told the woman to follow his orders or he would file a case of prostitution against her. He swiped around Rs 30,000 from her companion’s debit card and took her to a place where he raped her.

The constable has been booked under relevant sections of the IPC, including Section 376 (rape). “The city commissioner has told us to take stern action against the accused officer. We have booked him and further investigation is on,” a police officer said.