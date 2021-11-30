Madurai BJP issues appeal to display PM Modi’s photo in all govt offices

The Madurai unit of BJP made an appeal to the district collector on Monday to ensure that photos of Prime Minister Narendra Modi are displayed at all government offices. They also said that Modi’s image should be present alongside that of Chief Minister MK Stalin on banners put up at events on the implementation of central government schemes.

P Saravanan, a former MLA and the Madurai district president of BJP, said they are issuing the appeal not to the DMK party but to the state government. He claimed that the request was based on a government order issued by the public department (General I) in 1990 which had stated that photos of seven leaders, including that of the prime minister, can be displayed in public offices.

“This has nothing to do with DMK. We just want PM Modi’s photo to be present in government offices. The state was following this procedure earlier—I have seen the pictures of late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M Karunanidhi and former PM Indira Gandhi in government offices,” he added.

He further said, “Modiji’s photos are never displayed here at events on implementation of central government schemes. This can send out the wrong message that everything is being done by the state government. People need to know that the Centre, in fact, has a greater role in bringing the welfare schemes that benefit everyone.”

Saravanan added that the district collector had told him that they would consider his request. “We plan to hold agitations if our demands are not met. We will also file a PIL at the Madras High Court,” he said.