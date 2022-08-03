scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, August 03, 2022

‘Mistaken identity’: HC orders archaeological dept to take control of Salem temple found to be Buddhist shrine

Justice N Anand Venkatesh also directed the authorities to ensure that no Hindu poojas and other ceremonies are performed at the sculpture of Buddha on the premises.

By: Express Web Desk | Chennai |
August 3, 2022 11:41:00 am
Chennai news, Tamil Nadu news,The State government, however, argued that the premises had been treated as a temple of Thalaivetti Muniyappan for a considerable period of time, and that the people of the locality came to this place for worship. (File)

The Madras High Court recently ordered the Tamil Nadu Archaeological Department to take control of a Hindu temple in Salem district after finding that it was originally a Buddhist temple, according to Bar and Bench.

The court passed its order on a report submitted by the Principal Secretary and Commissioner of the Archaeological Department, which concluded that the sculpture inside the temple was clearly a Buddha.

“The mistaken identity cannot be allowed to continue after coming to a conclusion that the sculpture is that of Buddha,” a single-judge bench of Justice N Anand Venkatesh was quoted as saying by Bar and Bench. While the court passed its judgment on July 19, the order was made available on August 1.

The court also directed the authorities to ensure that no Hindu ceremonies were performed in the premises.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Sajjid Chinoy: No free lunch when hit by global shock; defending Rupee ha...Premium
Sajjid Chinoy: No free lunch when hit by global shock; defending Rupee ha...
Explained: India’s One-China stand and relations with TaiwanPremium
Explained: India’s One-China stand and relations with Taiwan
A translation revolution for an inclusive, prosperous IndiaPremium
A translation revolution for an inclusive, prosperous India
Hellfire R9X missile: the drone missile with razor-sharp blades used to k...Premium
Hellfire R9X missile: the drone missile with razor-sharp blades used to k...

The court was hearing a petition by a Buddhist trust, seeking restoration of the contested land and premises, which was under the control of the state Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR & CE) Department. The petition claimed that despite the statue of Buddha being installed in the temple, it had been converted to worship Hindu deity Thalaivetti Muniyappan.

During the hearing, the Tamil Nadu government argued that the premises had been treated as a temple of Thalaivetti Muniyappan for a considerable period of time, and that the people of the locality came to this place for worship. Therefore, the state said, the HR & CE department ought to continue to have control of the place, treating it as a temple.

While rejecting this argument, Justice Venkatesh said that after examining the report, it would not be appropriate to permit the HR & CE department to continue to treat the sculpture as Thalaivetti Muniyappan, as this would go against the very tenets of Buddhism.

More from Chennai

(Inputs from Bar and Bench)

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Chennai News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 03-08-2022 at 11:41:00 am

Most Popular

1

Fazil picked up as target out of 6 names, after BJP youth leader murder: Police

2

Supreme Court collegium meets on next CJI, new postings

3

Explained: What is China's problem with Nancy Pelosi visiting Taiwan?

4

On Kanyakumari to Kashmir skateboard expedition, Kerala man dies in road mishap in Haryana

5

Delhi Confidential: A unique problem in the court of CJI N V Ramana

Featured Stories

English footballer’s celebration of victory in Wembley brought a moment o...
English footballer’s celebration of victory in Wembley brought a moment o...
President Joe Biden scores a few points at home, but Zawahiri's presence ...
President Joe Biden scores a few points at home, but Zawahiri's presence ...
Explained: Recalling Nichelle Nichols, the trailblazing Lieutenant Nyota ...
Explained: Recalling Nichelle Nichols, the trailblazing Lieutenant Nyota ...
Explained: Who could succeed Al Qaeda's leader Ayman al-Zawahiri?
Explained: Who could succeed Al Qaeda's leader Ayman al-Zawahiri?
Gender-neutral uniforms: Why a Kerala IUML leader has drawn the line
Gender-neutral uniforms: Why a Kerala IUML leader has drawn the line
Miffed with Ram Gopal, Yogi meeting, SP rank and file questions 'real age...
Miffed with Ram Gopal, Yogi meeting, SP rank and file questions 'real age...
Explained: India's One-China stand and relations with Taiwan

Explained: India's One-China stand and relations with Taiwan

Premium
On skateboard expedition, Kerala man dies in road mishap

On skateboard expedition, Kerala man dies in road mishap

Zomato shares tank nearly 10% on BSE on Uber stake sale report

Zomato shares tank nearly 10% on BSE on Uber stake sale report

Upendra Baxi writes: SC verdict on PMLA is problematic
Opinion

Upendra Baxi writes: SC verdict on PMLA is problematic

Premium
What connects Uddhav to WWII cartoonist David Low
Opinion

What connects Uddhav to WWII cartoonist David Low

Supreme Court collegium meets on next CJI, new postings

Supreme Court collegium meets on next CJI, new postings

Man assaulted at Pokhran firing range dies, 6 Army men booked

Man assaulted at Pokhran firing range dies, 6 Army men booked

What Tabu said when Karan Johar told her she was 'wasted' in 'Fanaa'

What Tabu said when Karan Johar told her she was 'wasted' in 'Fanaa'

Aamir Khan says he makes sure to meet ex-wives at least once a week

Aamir Khan says he makes sure to meet ex-wives at least once a week

Day 6 schedule: Here's when to watch India in action
CWG 2022

Day 6 schedule: Here's when to watch India in action

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs
SPONSORED

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience
SPONSORED

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 03: Latest News
Advertisement