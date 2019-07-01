Madras High Court judge releases ‘performance report’, invites suggestions from bar members

In a rare instance of judicial accountability, a Madras High Court judge released a “performance card” detailing the number of cases he disposed of in the last two years.

In a June 27 dated letter to members of the Madras Bar Association, Justice G R Swaminathan of the Madurai bench wrote he has disposed of 21,478 cases — 18,944 cases while sitting in a single bench and 2,534 cases while in a divisional bench — ever since he took oath as a high court judge on June 28, 2017. He also apologized for not passing judgment in 75 cases which were reserved by him.

“I had reserved a number of matters and I find it difficult to prepare the orders without the benefit of rehearsing. But I am not supposed to retain the bundles once the cycle is over. Therefore, with a heavy heart, I am releasing 75 cases from my board. I, with folded hands convey my apologies to this counsel and to the concerned litigants for not giving disposal to these cases,” he said.

Justice Swaminathan also added that to avoid such situations in the future, he plans to dictate all his judgments in the open court. Self appraising his performance, the judge said he aims to ensure that his Judgments hereafter are more comprehensive.

“My conscience says yes. I have been impatient, sometimes even rude. I hope to put a better behaviour henceforth. Many of my orders have been too cryptic. I request the Bar to appreciate that since pendency is heavy, I was more bent on disposals and I could not write long orders,” judge Swaminathan added he has great expectations from the members of the Bar.

Justice Swaminathan had invited suggestions from the bar members on how he can serve the institution and the cause of justice better.

A native of Thanjavur, Judge Swaminathan enrolled in the Madras Bar Council in 1991. He has been widely lauded for some of his landmark judgments.

He passed an order recognizing the rights of asylum seekers (65 Indian origin Tamil refugees) in the country to seek Indian citizenship. He also instructed the Tamil Nadu govt to ban sex re-assignment surgeries on inter-sex children, saying every child must be given time and space to chose an identity. In another notable judgment, he said prisoners earn the right to meet their spouse in privacy.

Earlier this year, he held that as per the Hindu Marriage Act, a transsexual is also a “bride” and the term would not necessarily refer only to a woman. He directed the authorities to register marriage between the cisgender man and a transgender woman.