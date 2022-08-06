scorecardresearch
Saturday, August 06, 2022

Madras High Court Judge recuses from hearing OPS case

Justice Krishnan Ramaswamy of the Madras High Court, who had chided Panneerselvam and his advocates on August 4 for approaching the Chief Justice on Wednesday with a plea to transfer the civil suit to some other judge, opted out from hearing the case, today.

By: PTI | Chennai |
Updated: August 6, 2022 7:16:38 am
Madras high court, Chennai news, Tamil Nadu news, OPS, EPS, AIADMKThe crowded court hall of Justice Ramaswamy witnessed some drama when the matter came up for further hearing in the afternoon.

The judge on Friday, while hearing a plea by ousted AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam against the party’s July 11 general council meet, recused himself from the case, days after OPS filed a plea for changing the judge.

Justice Krishnan Ramaswamy of the Madras High Court, who had chided Panneerselvam and his advocates on August 4 for approaching the Chief Justice on Wednesday with a plea to transfer the civil suit to some other judge, opted out from hearing the case, today.

The crowded court hall of Justice Ramaswamy witnessed some drama when the matter came up for further hearing in the afternoon.

The counsels representing OPS tendered unconditional apologies for having moved the Chief Justice M N Bhandari earlier with the plea to transfer the case to some other judge.

“I myself could have recused from hearing the case, if you had informed me before moving the CJ,” the judge replied.

Then he directed them to file a memo in this connection and get their earlier plea seeking the case transfer, officially returned and passed over the matter.

Later, the counsels assembled in Justice Ramaswamy’s court hall and told him that the formality to get back the plea was completed.

It was at this stage, the judge announced that he is recusing himself from holding further hearing on the civil suit of OPS, as Panneerselvam is known.

He directed the Registry to take the follow up action to place the matter before the CJ and said the latter will decide as to who should hear the case.

First published on: 06-08-2022 at 07:01:25 am

