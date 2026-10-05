DMK gets court permission to sue TVK ministers over Veeramani case remarks

The Madras High Court on Monday granted the DMK permission to pursue a defamation suit against two Tamil Nadu ministers and the ruling TVK’s information technology wing over statements allegedly accusing the party of shielding granite businessman R Veeramani, who is facing multiple child sexual abuse cases.

The DMK, which was in power when the allegations first came to light, is seeking Rs 1.01 crore in damages from Ministers Aadhav Arjuna and CTR Nirmal Kumar, and the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam’s IT wing. It has also sought an order restraining the ministers from making statements it describes as defamatory.

Justice K Govindarajan Thilakavadi allowed the party’s application for leave to institute the suit. Monday’s order concerns permission to bring the proceedings, and it does not decide whether the disputed statements were defamatory or establish the merits of either side’s account.