DMK gets court permission to sue TVK ministers over Veeramani case remarks

The Madras High Courton Monday granted the DMKpermission to pursue a defamation suit against two Tamil Nadu ministers and the ruling TVK’s information technology wing over statements allegedly accusing the party of shielding granite businessman R Veeramani, who is facing multiple child sexual abuse cases.
The DMK, which was in power when the allegations first came to light, is seeking Rs 1.01 crore in damages from Ministers Aadhav Arjuna and CTR Nirmal Kumar, and the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam’s IT wing. It has also sought an order restraining the ministers from making statements it describes as defamatory.
Justice K Govindarajan Thilakavadi allowed the party’s application for leave to institute the suit. Monday’s order concerns permission to bring the proceedings, and it does not decide whether the disputed statements were defamatory or establish the merits of either side’s account.
The application, argued by senior counsel J Ravindran, sought the court’s permission because the TVK IT wing’s office and the headquarters of social media companies named in the proceedings – X Corp, Meta Platforms and YouTube – were outside the HC’s territorial jurisdiction.
Filed on behalf of the DMK by its general secretary, Duraimurugan, the suit places the timing of the original police response at the centre of the party’s defence.
According to the petition, police registered a First Information Report (FIR) under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act on October 7, 2025, a day after a child rights activist submitted a video clip showing the alleged sexual assault of a minor girl. The DMK argues that this sequence demonstrates that the police acted promptly under its government.
The police had in February this year sought to file a closure report in the case, but a POCSO court intervened and ordered a fresh probe.
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The CMK maintains that the subsequent investigation proceeded according to law and the evidence available, and that it neither interfered in the inquiry nor had any connection or connivance with the accused. Those assertions form part of its case before the court.
The DMK also alleges that the ministers’ remarks were intended to secure political advantage ahead of the Madurantakam and Dharapuram by-elections and to divert attention from what it calls the current government’s failures.
The ministers opposed the application on procedural grounds. They argued that, because they had been sued in their official capacities as Cabinet members, the DMK should have served notice under Section 80(1) of the Code of Civil Procedure or obtained permission under Section 80(2) to dispense with that requirement.
At an earlier hearing two weeks ago, the judge had directed the defendants to file a counter-affidavit and listed the matter for Monday.
Arun Janardhanan is an experienced and authoritative Tamil Nadu correspondent for The Indian Express. Based in the state, his reporting combines ground-level access with long-form clarity, offering readers a nuanced understanding of South India’s political, judicial, and cultural life - work that reflects both depth of expertise and sustained authority.
Expertise
Geographic Focus: As Tamil Nadu Correspondent focused on politics, crime, faith and disputes, Janardhanan has been also reporting extensively on Sri Lanka, producing a decade-long body of work on its elections, governance, and the aftermath of the Easter Sunday bombings through detailed stories and interviews.
Key Coverage Areas:
State Politics and Governance: Close reporting on the DMK and AIADMK, the emergence of new political actors such as actor Vijay’s TVK, internal party churn, Centre–State tensions, and the role of the Governor.
Legal and Judicial Affairs: Consistent coverage of the Madras High Court, including religion-linked disputes and cases involving state authority and civil liberties.
Investigations: Deep-dive series on landmark cases and unresolved questions, including the Tirupati encounter and the Rajiv Gandhi assassination, alongside multiple investigative series from Tamil Nadu.
Culture, Society, and Crisis: Reporting on cultural organisations, language debates, and disaster coverage—from cyclones to prolonged monsoon emergencies—anchored in on-the-ground detail.
His reporting has been recognised with the Ramnath Goenka Award for Excellence in Journalism.
Beyond journalism, Janardhanan is also a screenwriter; his Malayalam feature film Aarkkariyam was released in 2021. ... Read More