Thursday, Sep 01, 2022

Madras High Court grants bail to stunt choreographer Kanal Kannan

Kanal Kannan was arrested after his speech calling for the removal of a Periyar statue was widely criticised. He was granted bail on the condition that he should file an affidavit stating he would not make such provocative speeches in the future.

Stunt choreographer and a functionary of the Hindu Munnani, Kanal Kannan (File)

Stunt choreographer and a functionary of the Hindu Munnani, Kanal Kannan, who was arrested by the Chennai police for making controversial remarks against rationalist and Dravidian ideologue E V R Periyar, was granted bail by the Madras High Court on Thursday.

Kannan had courted controversy by making a provocative speech at a public meeting organised by the Hindu Munnani at Maduravoyal last month, calling for the removal of the statue of Periyar present near the Sri Ranganathaswamy temple in Srirangam in Tamil Nadu’s Tiruchirappalli district.

Kannan had moved the Madras High Court after a sessions court denied him bail a few days ago. Hearing the plea on Thursday, Justice G K Ilanthiraiyan granted bail on the condition that Kannan should appear before the investigating officer twice a day for four weeks and file an affidavit stating that he would not make such provocative speeches in the future.

A video of Kannan speaking against Periyar was shared widely on social media, prompting political parties, including Dravidar Kazhagam, AIADMK and Congress, to condemn the remarks. Based on several complaints, the police booked Kannan invoking sections related to causing fear to the public, promoting enmity between different groups etc and he was subsequently arrested on August 15.

First published on: 01-09-2022 at 02:41:05 pm
