Madras HC directs TN govt to allot funds to feed stray animals

The Madras High Court on Thursday directed the Tamil Nadu government to allot funds for feeding stray animals, including abandoned horses and elephants, during the COVID-induced lockdown in the state.

While hearing a petition by Shiva, the first bench of Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy said that in particular, several horses have been left to feed for themselves by the owners, who otherwise exploit them to earn a living.

A committee constituted pursuant to a previous order has met and the suggestions made by it will take care of the situation, but funds seemed to be a problem.

Though CSR funds have been opened for the project, no money was forthcoming, the bench observed.

Noting that the amount required would run into a few lakhs and not more, the bench said, “the state should release adequate funds to the Animal Husbandry department for the stray animals to be fed to some extent.”

“The Animal Husbandry Department has sought an initial amount of Rs nine lakh or thereabouts. It is hoped that the state immediately sanctions the amount, so that the stray dogs, cats, abandoned horses and even elephants can be taken care of and their daily food can

be organised by NGOs and the Animal Husbandry Department under the aegis of the Committee,” the bench said.

The court also suggested that an appeal may be made to corporate houses for funds or material that may go into feeding stray animals.