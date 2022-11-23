scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Nov 23, 2022

Madras HC imposes Rs 35,000 cost on petitioners for making false allegations against police personnel

The Madras High Court observed the growing trend of accusing police personnel of registration of a criminal case by the offenders at no circumstances has to be tolerated by the courts

Madras High Court (File)

The Madras High Court has imposed a cost of Rs 35,000 on two writ petitioners for making false allegations against police personnel.

Justice S M Subramaniam, who imposed the cost last week on M Kala and A Muthukumar, who were running an orphanage here, directed the Greater Chennai Police Commissioner to distribute the amount at the rate of Rs 5,000 each to the seven police personnel, against whom the petitioners sought to initiate disciplinary action.

The judge observed the growing trend of accusing police personnel on registration of a criminal case by the offenders at no circumstances has to be tolerated by the courts. The practice of filing writ petitions against the police officials unnecessarily without any substance is increasing in recent days.

According to the police authorities, the petitioners were running the home in an illegal manner and action was initiated against them. On initiation of action against the complaint regarding the missing of a child, the police had rescued the same and handed it over to its mother in a habeas corpus proceedings. Despite this, the present petition was filed to initiate disciplinary proceedings against the seven cops.

Whenever the police officials initiate action under law and by following the procedures, to escape from the clutches of law, these offenders are filing writ petitions against them with false allegations and such charges, if found to be false or not substantiated or proved, then serious actions are warranted, the judge said.

“Therefore, this Court is of the opinion that the present writ petition is filed without any justification. The petitioners have not established even a semblance of legal right for the purpose of considering the relief. Thus, the present writ petition is a fit case for imposing costs,” the judge added and imposed the cost.

First published on: 23-11-2022 at 05:57:25 pm
