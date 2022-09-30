After Tamil Nadu govt denies nod, Madras HC directs police to allow RSS march on Nov 6

The Madras High Court on Friday directed the Tamil Nadu Police to grant permission to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) to organise on November 6 the route march it had originally planned on October 2 across 51 locations in the state. Justice G K Ilanthiraiyan made it clear that authorities would face contempt action if they violated the latest order.

The court had earlier allowed the RSS to conduct the march on October 2 subject to certain conditions, but the state government later denied permission to all organisations to hold marches or rallies on the day. The RSS moved the high court on Thursday initiating contempt proceedings against the state government for its refusal to provide permission for the march.

Meanwhile, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) MP Thol Thirumavalavan submitted a memorandum to the Tamil Nadu DGP in Chennai, along with leaders of the CPI and CPI(M), seeking permission to organise a human chain to promote social harmony on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti on October 2.

Thirumavalavan said the DGP has informed him that the matter will be discussed with concerned officials. Commenting on the state government’s decision to deny permission for the RSS route march on October 2, Thirumavalavan said, “We welcome the state government’s stand. Even though the high court provided permission, the government did not accept and went for a review so we welcome that,” he said.

The VCK leader said they have informed DGP C Sylendra Babu that they are not going to stage a procession or organise a rally, but would be standing in groups and holding hands in a few areas, like a human chain, to promote social harmony.

Earlier on Friday, while addressing reporters, Thirumavalavan claimed that there is an ulterior motive for the RSS to organise the march specifically on the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. He alleged that unlike political parties like VCK or the Communist party, the RSS is an organisation that thrives on spreading hate.

The VCK leader claimed that the RSS was blatantly lying when it said that the route march was being held to celebrate the birth centenary of B R Ambedkar as they have always opposed the social reformer’s ideology.

Thirumavalavan further added that if the Popular Front of India (PFI) can be banned, then RSS should also be banned as the latter was also allegedly involved in disrupting social harmony. “They (RSS) are looking at Tamil Nadu like other places. This is the government of Periyar, Anna and Kalaignar. They are not realising that. They think they can commit mischief here like how they had done in other states. They need to remember their tails would get cut here,” Thirumavalavan said.