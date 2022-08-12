Madras HC reserves orders on O Panneerselvam plea against July 11 GC meet

August 12, 2022 6:47:04 am
The Madras High Court on Thursday reserved its orders on the civil suits from ousted AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam (OPS) and general council member Vairamuthu challenging the GC meeting of the party conducted by the other group led by interim general secretary K Palaniswami on July 11.
Justice G Jayachandran reserved his verdict without mentioning the date of its delivery, after listening to the extensive arguments advanced by the advocates and senior advocates of both the groups.
The order is likely to be delivered some time next week, as the Supreme Court, while redirecting the matter to the Madras High Court, had stipulated that the process should be completed within three weeks.
A special meet of the GC, the AIADMK’s highest decision-making body on July 11 had ‘expelled’ Panneerselvam and some of his supporters, besides electing Palaniswami to the present position. The developments took place in the wake of the power struggle between the two leaders.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Chennai News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Karan Johar shocked after Sonam Kapoor calls Kiara Advani, Kriti Sanon 'underrated': 'They think they're big stars in their head'
A last call before line got cut, an unanswered call on fateful morning – tale of kin left behind
How a lazy mason cleared hurdles, built a new home
Kutch emerges epicentre of Gujarat’s Lumpy Skin disease outbreak, records more than half the tollPremium
Latest News
Police shoot dead armed man who tried to breach Ohio FBI building
Strikes at Ukraine nuclear plant prompt UN chief to call for demilitarised zone
Faridabad: Two students picked up for bullying and suicide of teen
Arvind Kejriwal questions Centre’s finances, FM says he’s trying to fan ‘worry…fear’
TMC protests too much, say rivals as its leaders declare: ‘Not all of us thieves’
ED summons eight Bengal IPS officers in coal smuggling case
598 fresh Covid cases, 4 deaths
CPM, BJP & Cong target Trinamool: ‘Their leaders feel comfortable in jail’
School jobs scam: CBI gets seven-day custody of former SSC chairman Saha, ex-adviser Sinha
On flight to Kabul, homecoming stories a year after the takeover
Staring at looming drought, Jharkhand farmers ask: What will we grow and what will we eat?
Bengaluru woman goes to Delhi HC to stop friend’s euthanasia trip to Europe