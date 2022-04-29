Madras HC rejects plea against Udhayanidhi Stalin’s election as MLA

The Madras High Court on Thursday rejected a plea to declare the election of DMK candidate Udhayanidhi Stalin from the Chepauk Assembly constituency from the May 2021 general elections as null and void.

Justice V Bharathidasan rejected the plea while dismissing an election petition from R Premalatha, a voter in Chintadripet coming under the Chepauk constituency here and allowing an application from the DMK leader today.

In her election petition, Premalatha, among other things had contended that Udhayanidhi had suppressed the criminal cases pending against him and furnished incorrect and false materials in the affidavit filed along with his nomination papers. The Election Officers were biased. They indirectly favoured the DMK candidate in the election, she added.

Udhayanidhi, in his application, denied all the allegations levelled against him by the petitioner

Rejecting Premalatha’s contention and accepting Udhayanidhi’s submission, Justice Bharathidasan pointed out that the petitioner’s election petition was bereft of supporting materials to prove her allegations. No charge-sheet had been filed against Udhayanidhi in any of the cases, as alleged by the petitioner. In fact, Udhayanidhi had made a mention about the alleged 22 criminal cases in his affidavit before the election officer, he pointed out.