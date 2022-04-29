scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, April 29, 2022
Must Read

Madras HC rejects plea against Udhayanidhi Stalin’s election as MLA

Justice V Bharathidasan rejected the plea while dismissing an election petition from R Premalatha, a voter in Chintadripet coming under the Chepauk constituency here and allowing an application from the DMK leader today.

By: PTI | Chennai |
Updated: April 29, 2022 7:56:00 am
DMK youth wing secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin at the Tamil Nadu Assembly (PTI/file)

The Madras High Court on Thursday rejected a plea to declare the election of DMK candidate Udhayanidhi Stalin from the Chepauk Assembly constituency from the May 2021 general elections as null and void.

Justice V Bharathidasan rejected the plea while dismissing an election petition from R Premalatha, a voter in Chintadripet coming under the Chepauk constituency here and allowing an application from the DMK leader today.

In her election petition, Premalatha, among other things had contended that Udhayanidhi had suppressed the criminal cases pending against him and furnished incorrect and false materials in the affidavit filed along with his nomination papers. The Election Officers were biased. They indirectly favoured the DMK candidate in the election, she added.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Udhayanidhi, in his application, denied all the allegations levelled against him by the petitioner

More from Chennai

Best of Express Premium

Horoscope Today, April 29, 2022: Libra,...Premium
Horoscope Today, April 29, 2022: Libra,...
In a first, IndiGo uses Indian navigati...Premium
In a first, IndiGo uses Indian navigati...
VCs shrink budgets: Startups restructur...Premium
VCs shrink budgets: Startups restructur...
From Vedic maths to zoonotic diseases: ...Premium
From Vedic maths to zoonotic diseases: ...
More Premium Stories >>

Rejecting Premalatha’s contention and accepting Udhayanidhi’s submission, Justice Bharathidasan pointed out that the petitioner’s election petition was bereft of supporting materials to prove her allegations. No charge-sheet had been filed against Udhayanidhi in any of the cases, as alleged by the petitioner. In fact, Udhayanidhi had made a mention about the alleged 22 criminal cases in his affidavit before the election officer, he pointed out.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Chennai News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Apr 29: Latest News

Advertisement