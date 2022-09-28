Madras HC refuses urgent hearing to VCK leader’s plea against RSS march

The Madras High Court on Tuesday refused urgent hearing to a plea moved by Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) leader and MP Thol Thirumavalavan to recall an order passed by the court last week granting permission to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) to take out processions at 51 places across Tamil Nadu on October 2.

The court said the matter would be taken up for hearing in due course. The processions are meant to commemorate the founding day of the RSS, celebrate the 75th year of India’s Independence and observe the birth centenary of Dr B R Ambedkar.

The court added that the petitioner can move an appeal against the order. Ever since the high court provided permission for the march, Opposition parties in the state, including the VCK and Naam Tamizhar Katchi (NTK), have been urging the government to take measures to prevent it.

A similar RSS march was conducted in a fairly larger manner in the state in 2017 during the AIADMK rule. During the previous AIADMK regime under J Jayalalithaa and under the DMK, no permission was granted for such marches.

The Madras High Court had recently allowed the RSS to conduct the processions subject to certain conditions so as to maintain law and order. As per the court order, the participants should not shout slogans disgracing other religions, carry any weapon or indulge in any violent activity.

Commenting on the demand to deny permission for the RSS march, Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai said such demands are raised by parties that exist only on letter pad and know nothing about the history of RSS.

“The RSS is going to complete 100 years, you (parties opposing the move) don’t know the strength of the organisation. People should look at their work in northeastern states, Jammu and Kashmir and in other tribal settlement areas. It is the only organisation which exists across the globe. They are organising the procession for unity and there is nothing wrong with it. I had a look at his (Thirumavalavan’s) interview and it was like a kindergarten child speaking without knowing the history of the organisation,” Annamalai told reporters in Karur on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the VCK and CPI(M) are planning to organise a human chain to promote social harmony on October 2. Thirumavalavan has invited the Congress, DMK and the NTK to take part in the human chain.