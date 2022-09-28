scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Sep 28, 2022

Madras HC refuses urgent hearing to VCK leader’s plea against RSS march

The court added that the petitioner, VCK MP Thol Thirumavalavan, can move an appeal against the order that granted nod to the RSS to conduct processions across Tamil Nadu on Oct 2.

A similar RSS march was conducted in a fairly larger manner in the state in 2017 during the AIADMK rule. (YouTube/Indian Express Tamil)

The Madras High Court on Tuesday refused urgent hearing to a plea moved by Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) leader and MP Thol Thirumavalavan to recall an order passed by the court last week granting permission to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) to take out processions at 51 places across Tamil Nadu on October 2.

The court said the matter would be taken up for hearing in due course. The processions are meant to commemorate the founding day of the RSS, celebrate the 75th year of India’s Independence and observe the birth centenary of Dr B R Ambedkar.

The court added that the petitioner can move an appeal against the order. Ever since the high court provided permission for the march, Opposition parties in the state, including the VCK and Naam Tamizhar Katchi (NTK), have been urging the government to take measures to prevent it.

A similar RSS march was conducted in a fairly larger manner in the state in 2017 during the AIADMK rule. During the previous AIADMK regime under J Jayalalithaa and under the DMK, no permission was granted for such marches.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Catching up with the mega fauna in Africa on the translocation of the che...Premium
Catching up with the mega fauna in Africa on the translocation of the che...
Dibang hydel project: Arunachal says no land for national park, NGT drops...Premium
Dibang hydel project: Arunachal says no land for national park, NGT drops...
15 stations, 14 km: Shimla aims to decongest roads with ropeway transitPremium
15 stations, 14 km: Shimla aims to decongest roads with ropeway transit
Vijay Rupani interview: ‘The legislature party meeting is merely a ...Premium
Vijay Rupani interview: ‘The legislature party meeting is merely a ...

The Madras High Court had recently allowed the RSS to conduct the processions subject to certain conditions so as to maintain law and order. As per the court order, the participants should not shout slogans disgracing other religions, carry any weapon or indulge in any violent activity.

Commenting on the demand to deny permission for the RSS march, Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai said such demands are raised by parties that exist only on letter pad and know nothing about the history of RSS.

“The RSS is going to complete 100 years, you (parties opposing the move) don’t know the strength of the organisation. People should look at their work in northeastern states, Jammu and Kashmir and in other tribal settlement areas. It is the only organisation which exists across the globe. They are organising the procession for unity and there is nothing wrong with it. I had a look at his (Thirumavalavan’s) interview and it was like a kindergarten child speaking without knowing the history of the organisation,” Annamalai told reporters in Karur on Tuesday.

More from Chennai
Advertisement

Meanwhile, the VCK and CPI(M) are planning to organise a human chain to promote social harmony on October 2. Thirumavalavan has invited the Congress, DMK and the NTK to take part in the human chain.

First published on: 28-09-2022 at 02:52:57 pm
Next Story

Why the Kuttu ka atta may help you detox and prep for Intermittent Fasting?

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 28: Latest News
Advertisement