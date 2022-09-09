scorecardresearch
Friday, Sep 09, 2022

Madras HC refuses to interfere with TANGEDCO tenders

The first bench of Chief Justice M N Bhandari and Justice N Mala on Wednesday upheld the tender process and conditions while dismissing a writ petition from S Kannappan, an AIADMK functionary in Mettur.

The Madras High Court in Chennai (File)

The Madras High Court has refused to interfere with the tender process initiated by the state-run power utility, Tangedco in July this year.

The first bench of Chief Justice M N Bhandari and Justice N Mala on Wednesday upheld the tender process and conditions while dismissing a writ petition from S Kannappan, an AIADMK functionary in Mettur.

Also Read |EPS reaches AIADMK headquarters, says cadres won’t forgive ‘chameleon’ OPS

The petitioner has challenged the tender notice mainly with regard to the condition of earnest money deposit (EMD), which is said to be more than 1 per cent of the total value of the work, as it was in violation of Rule 14 of the Tamil Nadu Transparency in Tenders Rules 2000.

Though the petitioner is not a participant in the tender process, he claimed to be espousing the cause of the public as the tender condition may affect the public exchequer and the petitioner being a public spirited person, has filed the present writ petition.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
In sharp slide in global oil prices, hope for easing of inflation in IndiaPremium
In sharp slide in global oil prices, hope for easing of inflation in India
With micro forests, how a district in Punjab expands its green coverPremium
With micro forests, how a district in Punjab expands its green cover
UPSC Key-September 8, 2022: Why you should read ‘Subhas Chandra Bose and ...Premium
UPSC Key-September 8, 2022: Why you should read ‘Subhas Chandra Bose and ...
Chai pe charcha, Dalit home visits, regular tours: BJP charts a plan for ...Premium
Chai pe charcha, Dalit home visits, regular tours: BJP charts a plan for ...

After listening to the arguments of State Advocate-General R Shanmugasundaram and Tangedco senior counsel P Wilson, the bench said that it was of the opinion that the case in hand did not require any interference of this court in tender condition, when the impugned tender notice was not in violation of Article 14 of the Constitution and the petitioner had even failed to show as to how the public exchequer would be affected by the condition of the EMD given under the impugned tender.

More from Chennai

The petitioner had not given any facts and figures to indicate the effect on the public exchequer by incorporating the amount quoted by participation of a number of contractors in the tender process or any other relevant fact to make out a case. The assumption of effect on the public exchequer could not be presumed unless authentic and quantified data was supplied to the Court. “Thus, even the allegation of effect on the public exchequer is made for the sake of it. We do not find any case for causing interference in the impugned tender notice,” the bench added and dismissed the petition.

First published on: 09-09-2022 at 06:39:03 am
Next Story

Queen Elizabeth II dead, here are 4 changes British citizens will see with the new monarch

Express Explained We analyse and explain the top news for you
Click Here

Top News

With micro forests, how a district in Punjab expands its green cover

With micro forests, how a district in Punjab expands its green cover

Pakistan floods and Indian response
Explained

Pakistan floods and Indian response

Neeraj Chopra wins Diamond League Champion title

Neeraj Chopra wins Diamond League Champion title

Brakes were hit 5 secs before crash, police cite Mercedes report
Cyrus Mistry death

Brakes were hit 5 secs before crash, police cite Mercedes report

Unshackled brilliance: Kohli ends century drought
Asia Cup

Unshackled brilliance: Kohli ends century drought

Stir intensified after visit by British official: Allahabad University writes to Centre

Stir intensified after visit by British official: Allahabad University writes to Centre

India slips two places on HDI as Covid-19 reverses global gains

India slips two places on HDI as Covid-19 reverses global gains

Wildlife panel OKs IAF base, other infra in Ladakh sanctuaries near LAC

Wildlife panel OKs IAF base, other infra in Ladakh sanctuaries near LAC

In sharp slide in global oil prices, hope for easing of inflation in India

In sharp slide in global oil prices, hope for easing of inflation in India

Nitish, Prashant Kishor war of words: 'Doesn't know ABC' vs 'He knows A-Z'

Nitish, Prashant Kishor war of words: 'Doesn't know ABC' vs 'He knows A-Z'

Food baskets for patients, job training for kin in bid for ‘TB mukt Bharat’

Food baskets for patients, job training for kin in bid for ‘TB mukt Bharat’

Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED
BRANDED CONTENT

Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 09: Latest News
Advertisement