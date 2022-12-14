scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Dec 14, 2022

Madras HC quashes TNPCB order against Jaggi’s Isha Foundation

The show cause notice contended that the foundation had constructed the buildings in the foothills of Velliangiri in Coimbatore district without obtaining prior environmental clearance from the authority concerned.

Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev founder of Isha Foundation during an interaction with students regarding the Rally for Rivers to Save dying rivers of India, at Law Auditorium in Panjab University Chandigarh on Friday, September 29 2017. (Express archives)
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

Holding that the facilities created by Isha Foundation in Coimbatore district would fall under the category of ‘education’, the Madras High Court on Wednesday set aside the notice issued by the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board seeking to show cause as to why prosecution should not be launched against the foundation for having constructed various buildings during 2006 and 2014.

The first bench of Acting Chief Justice T Raja and Justice D Krishnakumar quashed the TNPCB’s show cause notice dated November 19, 2021 while allowing a petition from the foundation, represented by its founder Jaggi Vasudev, today.

The show cause notice contended that the foundation had constructed the buildings in the foothills of Velliangiri in Coimbatore district without obtaining prior environmental clearance from the authority concerned.

Earlier, the Union government informed the bench that the foundation is imparting Yoga, besides running a school and hence, it would fall under the ambit of ‘education’.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- December 14, 2022: Why you should read ‘Tawang and Yangtse’ or ...Premium
UPSC Key- December 14, 2022: Why you should read ‘Tawang and Yangtse’ or ...
Delhi Confidential: On steady rise in mentions before Supreme Court, CJI ...Premium
Delhi Confidential: On steady rise in mentions before Supreme Court, CJI ...
From village in Madhya Pradesh, weapons find their way to Punjab, other s...Premium
From village in Madhya Pradesh, weapons find their way to Punjab, other s...
G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant: Will adopt action oriented, decisive, forward-lo...Premium
G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant: Will adopt action oriented, decisive, forward-lo...

In view of the stand taken by the Centre, the yoga centre will squarely fall under the definition of ‘educational institution,’ and hence, the constructions would be entitled to exemption from the requirement of obtaining environmental clearance, the bench said.

The foundation had approached the court in January this year challenging the steps taken by the TNPCB for prosecution.

The State said that the foundation will not come under the purview of educational institutions. Even if it was to be construed as an educational institution, the same would apply for around 10,000 square metres alone of the over two lakh square metres of the foundation premises.

More from Chennai
Advertisement

During the pendency of the matter, the Centre issued a memorandum on May 19 this year defining ‘educational institution’ to cover even institutes that impart training on things essential for mental, moral and physical development. Since such a definition was in its favour, the foundation amended its prayer and challenged TNPCB’s action alone, which is now granted by the bench.

First published on: 14-12-2022 at 08:21:33 pm
Next Story

8 suspected hooch deaths in Bihar’s Saran; Nitish Kumar loses temper at BJP: ‘Chup raho’

Health Specials | Doctors and experts tell you what is good for your body, mind and soul
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 14: Latest News
Advertisement
close