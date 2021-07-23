scorecardresearch
Friday, July 23, 2021
Madras HC grants permission to Vijay to appeal in car import case

By: PTI | Chennai |
July 23, 2021 9:01:12 am
Actor Vijay

The Madras High Court on Thursday granted permission to actor Vijay to challenge the orders of a single judge, with a web copy, on the issue of levy of entry tax on his imported luxury car.

A division bench of Justices M Duraiswamy and R Hemalatha granted the permission while allowing the application from C Joseph Vijay alias Vijay seeking to dispense with the production of certified copy of the order passed by Justice S M Subramaniam in connection with the import of a Rolls Royce Ghost car from England in 2012.

The appeal is likely to be listed before the bench on Monday.

Also Read |Vijay no ‘real hero’ for trying to evade tax on his Rolls-Royce Ghost: Madras HC

Originally, while dismissing a plea from the actor to grant exemption from paying the entry tax, Justice Subramaniam had indicted him for moving the court without paying it and also imposed a cost of Rs one lakh on him to be paid to the Chief Minister’s Covid-19 Relief Fund.

The judge had observed that reel heroes should be real heroes in real life and directed him to pay the tax.

Aggrieved, Vijay wanted to file an appeal, challenging the orders of the single judge and to expunge the remarks. As he could not get a hard copy of the order of the single judge, which is mandatory, he filed the present petition to permit him to file the appeal without the original order, which is granted now.

