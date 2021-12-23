Madras High Court orders probe into lawyer’s ‘indecent behaviour’ in virtual hearing

The Madras High Court ordered CB-CID to register a suo motu FIR relating to purported video clips of a lawyer “found engaged in eroticism with a lady” during a virtual court session. Initiating suo motu criminal contempt proceedings against the lawyer, the court also asked the Chennai city police commissioner to take steps to block the circulation of the video.

The Bar Council of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, meanwhile, prohibited the lawyer, R D Santhana Krishnan, from practising law in view of his “indecent behaviour while attending the court proceedings through virtual mode”.

A division bench on Tuesday noted that “a video clipping showing the online Court proceedings of one of our brother Judges, in which, a male is found engaged in eroticism with a lady, is going viral in social media. This Court cannot afford to be a mute spectator and turn a Nelson’s eye when such brazen vulgarity is publicly displayed amidst Court proceedings. Ergo, we take cognizance of the impugned video clipping for initiating suo motu criminal contempt proceedings and issue the following directions”. The court said, directing the registry to register a suo motu criminal contempt proceedings and submit a report.

The court also issued a direction to the CB-CID to register a suo motu FIR and file a preliminary report on December 23 “naming the dramatis personae who are found engaged in the vulgar activity” and a direction to the registry to preserve the video recordings of the Court proceedings in question.