Sunday, Dec 04, 2022

Madras HC orders notice on plea to probe filing of cases against activist

Justice Abdul Quddhose, before whom the petition from A R Gokulakrishnan of Poolathur village in Kodaikanal taluk came up for hearing on Friday, admitted it and ordered notice to the authorities, including State Home Secretary and the Vigilance Commissioner, returnable by December 23.

The petition also sought to take necessary departmental action against all the officials, who were allegedly involved in foisting false criminal cases against the petitioner for filing public interest writ petitions in the High Court against certain illegal activities in the society. (File)

The Madras High Court has ordered notice to the government authorities concerned on a writ petition seeking a probe by a special officer in the rank of additional secretary on alleged foisting of criminal cases against an agriculturist and social activist in Dindigul district in Tamil Nadu.

First published on: 04-12-2022 at 09:25:05 am
