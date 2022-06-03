scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, June 03, 2022
Must Read

Madras HC orders notice on Nalini’s plea seeking parole for her husband Murugan

Previously, Nalini was granted 30 days parole by the Tamil Nadu government. It expired on January 27 this year and her leave was periodically extended and her current leave would come to an end on June 27.

By: PTI | Chennai |
June 3, 2022 7:30:37 am
Madras High Court (File)

A vacation bench of the Madras High Court on Thursday ordered notice to authorities on a writ petition from S Nalini, one of the seven convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case who is now on parole, to grant six days leave to her husband Murugan alias Sriharan, another convict in the same case.

When the petition came up, a bench of Justices M S Ramesh and Mohammed Shafiq ordered notice to the Deputy Inspector General (Prisons) and the Superintendent of the Vellore Central Prison, returnable by June 13.

In Premium |‘His (Perarivalan) suffering lasted 31 years…ours is forever’: Families of Rajiv Gandhi assassination victims recall struggle

Previously, Nalini was granted 30 days parole by the Tamil Nadu government. It expired on January 27 this year and her leave was periodically extended and her current leave would come to an end on June 27.

More from Chennai

Meanwhile, Nalini’s mother Padma on May 21 had sent a representation to authorities to grant six days emergency leave to her son-in-law Murugan on medical grounds. As there was no progress, Nalini filed the present writ petition.

Best of Express Premium
Social media: Appeal panels may be set up for grievancesPremium
Social media: Appeal panels may be set up for grievances
Explained: Puri Heritage Corridor casePremium
Explained: Puri Heritage Corridor case
Explained: How ‘Use and File’ system will bring new health insurance prod...Premium
Explained: How ‘Use and File’ system will bring new health insurance prod...
GST Council must uphold fiscal federalismPremium
GST Council must uphold fiscal federalism
More Premium Stories >>

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Chennai News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jun 03: Latest News
Advertisement