Madras HC stays I-T department order imposing fine on actor Vijay

August 16, 2022 2:48:20 pm
The Madras high court Tuesday ordered an interim stay on an Income Tax department order that imposed a fine on Tamil actor Vijay for his “admittedly undisclosed earnings of Rs 15 crore in financial year 2015-16”. The fine, Rs 1.5 crore, was imposed after searches were conducted at his premises in September 2015.
During the searches, the I-T order had said Vijay had acknowledged receiving Rs 5 crore in cash and Rs 16 crore in cheque payments for his work in the Tamil film ‘Puli’. He reportedly admitted receiving an additional Rs 10 crore in cash during the same financial year, although it was not disclosed in his I-T return submitted to the department. The I-T department said Vijay reportedly agreed to pay the tax amount for Rs 15 crore of undisclosed income.
Subsequently, the department passed an order imposing “a fine — a 10% penalty on the undisclosed income based on his admission-citing that the crime was only discovered through searches, not through a voluntary submission”.
Vijay later moved a plea in the Madras high court in which he claimed that the penalty order was invalid because it was issued after the limitation period for initiating such action had expired.
Subscriber Only Stories
Justice Anita Sumanth accepted the actor’s appeal of the order from June 30. The court asked the department to submit a response by September 16.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Chennai News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 5: Aamir Khan's Forrest Gump remake is his biggest flop since Mela; the rare film to see a drop on Independence Day
Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 5: Aamir Khan’s Forrest Gump remake is his biggest flop since Mela; the rare film to see a drop on Independence Day
D. Raja writes: The RSS didn't contribute to Independence. Now, it threatens the freedom struggle's legacy
Celebrating Azadi to silence over Rushdie attack
RJD gets lion's share of portfolios; Nitish retains Home
Diplomacy for Viksit BharatPremium
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
Latest News
Tiger Woods set to address PGA Tour players regarding LIV – Reports
SC says Talaq-e-Hasan not akin to triple talaq, women have option of ‘khula’
Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan celebrate India’s 75th Independence Day in Spain, see photos
Elgaar case documents link Surendra Gadling to ‘Maoist money during demonetisation, hawala fund’
From the Urdu Press: Celebrating Azadi to silence over Rushdie attack to tracing Nitish’s vaulting ambition
Twitter user shares ‘Peak Bengaluru’ moment after interesting chat with Rapido rider
Mother Dairy to hike milk prices by Rs 2 per litre from Wednesday
Giuliani targeted in criminal probe of 2020 election
Chennai: CM Stalin opens Independence Day Park on banks of Buckingham Canal
Singapore, New York tie for highest first half rental growth. An Indian city joins the mix
China’s envoy plays down controversy over Chinese research ship docking in Sri Lanka
Kareena Kapoor shares Neha Dhupia’s emotional note on Laal Singh Chaddha: ‘Aamir Khan is pure genius’