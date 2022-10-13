Suicide over non-issuance of community certificate: Madras HC directs CRA, Collector to submit response

The Madras High Court has directed the Commissioner for Revenue Administration here and the Kancheepuram district Collector to submit their responses to the court on the alleged suicide of a person on the court premises on October 12.

Justice S M Subramaniam directed that these revenue officials be impleaded as parties-respondents in the writ proceedings initiated by the court on its own to examine the facts and circumstances and the right of the deceased Velmurugan and also the right of his son, who was deprived a community certificate by Revenue authorities.

The court, after the members of the Bar informed that Velmurugan died on Wednesday, clarified the suicide with the Registrar (Administration), who in turn confirmed the incident.

The Judicial Magistrate, Saidapet, had recorded the statement from Velmurugan in the Government Hospital here.

“In view of the facts and circumstances, the Registrar-General, High Court of Madras is directed to number the writ petition and place it before the Hon’ble Acting Chief Justice for listing the matter,” Justice Subramaniam said.

Velmurugan, 49, of Padappai, Kancheepuram district, who hails from the Narikuravar community, set himself afire on the High Court premises on October 11 evening. He was heard shouting that he could not secure community certificate for his son despite approaching the Revenue authorities concerned.

The police on duty swiftly swung into action to save Velmurugan and rushed him to the Government General Hospital. He reportedly died at the GH on October 12.

Prima facie it was found that Velmurugan’s son was deprived of his community certificate. The authorities are expected to respond to the applications submitted by the citizen for issuance of community certificates, he said.

“Citizens cannot be made to run pillar to post for the purpose of getting community certificates. Even in the matter of issuing community certificates, several irregularities are brought to the notice of this court,” the justice observed.

Community certificate is an important document for citizens for availing the benefit of reservation and other benefits granted by the government. The frustration regarding the non-issue of the community certificate to Velmurugan’s son resulted in him committing suicide inside the premises of the High Court of Madras, he said.

“Thus, this court has to examine whether the right of the deceased Velmurugan and his son to get a community certificate was infringed or not. Further, the reason for non-issuance of community certificate by the Revenue authorities is also to be examined,” Justice Subramaniam observed.