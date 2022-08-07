scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, August 07, 2022

Madras HC levies Rs 50,000 fine on litigant over sand quarry lease

The amount shall be remitted to the Tamil Nadu State Legal Services Authority within 15 days, the first bench of Chief Justice M N Bhandari and Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy said while dismissing a PIL petition from R Silambarasan on August 4.

By: PTI | Chennai |
August 7, 2022 7:27:24 am
Madras High Court (File)

The Madras High Court has imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on a litigant for filing a PIL allegedly to blackmail genuine leaseholders for quarrying sand in Tamil Nadu’s Nagapattinam district.

The amount shall be remitted to the Tamil Nadu State Legal Services Authority within 15 days, the first bench of Chief Justice M N Bhandari and Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy said while dismissing a PIL petition from R Silambarasan on August 4.

Also Read |Madras HC directs Chennai Collector to retrieve prime land from land grabbers

The petition prayed for a direction to the authorities concerned to consider his representation dated July 4 this year and to stop establishment of sand quarries at Perumkadambanur, Ilamkadambanur and Chirangudipuliyur villages.

“We have considered the submissions and find that the writ petition has been filed alleging illegal quarrying, while the respondents have produced the details of the quarry leases granted in different survey numbers, and thus, it is not a case of illegal quarrying.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Venkaiah Naidu’s Sunday Profile: End of SessionPremium
Venkaiah Naidu’s Sunday Profile: End of Session
The Yogi modelPremium
The Yogi model
New Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Mamata Banerjee bete noire, started ...Premium
New Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Mamata Banerjee bete noire, started ...
Resettling refugees in Rwanda: A look at UK’s controversial policyPremium
Resettling refugees in Rwanda: A look at UK’s controversial policy

“The petitioner was under obligation to ascertain the facts aforesaid before filing the writ petition and he cannot plead ignorance about the quarry leases granted as per law. We further find that the petitioner has a criminal track record which includes a case under Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act also,” the bench noted.

Also Read |27 get life sentence in 2018 dalit triple murder case in Tamil Nadu

Taking the overall facts of the case, the bench found the petition is not bona fide. It dismissed the writ petition after imposing the fine.

More from Chennai

The Registrar (Judicial) shall ensure payment of the cost within 15 days. If the payment is not made within the stipulated time, the writ petition shall be revived for appropriate action, the bench added.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Chennai News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 07-08-2022 at 07:27:24 am

Most Popular

1

JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Result LIVE Updates: ‘Result to be declared on August 7’, says NTA official

2

When Saif Ali Khan objected to ex-wife Amrita Singh working in a TV serial: 'Why does she need to do that? I'm willing to support my family'

3

‘Meri Pooja mil gayi’: The story of a missing girl and the cop who never stopped looking for her

4

China-Taiwan tensions Live Updates: Taiwan send jets to scare away Chinese aircrafts crossing median line

5

Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 9 Live Updates: Silver for Priyanka and Avinash, India Women in T20 final, Nikhat and Amit in Boxing finals

Featured Stories

The Sans of Namibia. A life on margins of society
The Sans of Namibia. A life on margins of society
The power in the purse strings
The power in the purse strings
Explained: The ongoing violence in Gaza between Israel and Palestine
Explained: The ongoing violence in Gaza between Israel and Palestine
Explained: Who is Alex Jones, the American conspiracy theorist ordered to...
Explained: Who is Alex Jones, the American conspiracy theorist ordered to...
RCP: Nitish’s low-profile No.2 who reached too high, landed hard
RCP: Nitish’s low-profile No.2 who reached too high, landed hard
DMK mouthpiece says Nirmala needs patience to figure out India's finances
DMK mouthpiece says Nirmala needs patience to figure out India's finances
PM Modi congratulates Jagdeep Dhankar for receiving support across party lines
14th Vice President

PM Modi congratulates Jagdeep Dhankar for receiving support across party lines

Amid fear and desperation: The hands reshaping Gurgaon's skyling

Amid fear and desperation: The hands reshaping Gurgaon's skyling

Not just Kenyans or Ethiopians, Indian too can win in steeplechase: Avinash Sable
Commonwealth Games

Not just Kenyans or Ethiopians, Indian too can win in steeplechase: Avinash Sable

'Want to show India can bring out smaller, cost-effective SLV'
ISRO chairperson

'Want to show India can bring out smaller, cost-effective SLV'

In high-security cell, Partha Chatterjee spends most of first night sitting

In high-security cell, Partha Chatterjee spends most of first night sitting

‘Patriotism has increased and so has the demand for flags’
Har Ghar Tiranga

‘Patriotism has increased and so has the demand for flags’

With its focus on responsible choices, tiny home movement is catching up in India

With its focus on responsible choices, tiny home movement is catching up in India

Premium
On the forgotten cinematographers who made Hindi cinema great
Chhayaankan

On the forgotten cinematographers who made Hindi cinema great

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs
SPONSORED

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience
SPONSORED

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
SPONSORED

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 07: Latest News
Advertisement