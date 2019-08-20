Madras HC judge takes back controversial observation against Christian educational institutes

Madras High Court judge Justice S Vaidyanathan Tuesday withdrew his controversial observation made against Christian educational institutes while hearing a petition to quash an ongoing internal sexual harassment committee’s proceedings against a faculty member of the Madras Christian College (MCC).

Christian organisations, including the Tamil Nadu Bishops Council, and various sections of society had expressed concern over the observation of the Judge in the order.

On Friday, the court was hearing a petition by assistant professor Samuel Tennyson to quash findings of the internal committee against him and a consequential second showcause notice issued to him on May 24. The court had, however, refused to interfere and quash the internal sexual harassment committee’s proceedings.

According to a petition signed by 34 students, the alleged harassment occurred during an academic tour to Bengaluru, Mysuru and Coorg earlier this year.

Earlier, after the college began an inquiry on the complaint by the students, Tennyson moved the court, seeking to quash a showcause notice issued to him.