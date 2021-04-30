Madras HC judge to undergo psycho-education before delivering order on same-sex relationship case

"If I write an order after undergoing psycho-education, I trust that the words will fall from my heart," the judge said.

A Madras High Court judge has decided to “subject” himself to psycho-education regarding same-sex relationship, saying such a move will help him better understand the concept and write an order where the “words will fall from my heart.”

In his recent order, Justice N Anand Venkatesh, hearing a petition from a same-sex couple seeking guidelines in cases of such nature, said “I want to give myself some more time to churn.”

“Ultimately in this case, the words must come from my heart and not from my head, and the same will not be possible if I am not fully “woke” on this aspect.”

“For this purpose, I want to subject myself for psycho-education with Ms Vidhya Dinakaran (Counselling Psychologist) and I would request the psychologist to fix a convenient appointment for the same,” he said.

The judge added he honestly felt that such a session with a professional will help him understand same-sex relationships better and “pave way for my evolution.”

He posted the case for further hearing on June 7.

The case pertains to petition from two women, in a live-in relationship, seeking protection for their living together without any disturbance from their respective parents.

The judge had earlier asked the parents to undergo counselling by a specialist in the field, to face the matter wisely.

Incidentally, before passing the interim order last month, the judge had then said he personally spent time in doing some research and collected materials to arrive at a proper understanding of this issue.

It would have been possible for him to pack his order with a lot of research material and get applauded by the outside world for rendering a scholarly order.

“But, there was a call from inside which kept reminding me that if I venture into such an exercise at this stage, it will only be hypocritical of me since the order will not reveal my true and honest feeling about this very important issue.”

“To be open, I am also trying to break my own preconceived notions about this issue and I am in the process of evolving and sincerely attempting to understand the feelings of the petitioners and their parents, thereafter proceed to write a detailed order on this issue,” the judge had said.