Madras HC dismisses plea to order recount of votes in Coimbatore South

The Madras High Court on Tuesday dismissed an election petition praying for a direction to the authorities concerned to order recounting of the votes polled in the April 6 Assembly elections in respect of Coimbatore South constituency in Tamil Nadu, where BJP candidate Vanathi Srinivasan was declared elected.

Holding that the allegations of K Raghul Gandhi, the petitioner, an independent candidate, were vague and that no substantial materials were placed on record, Justice V Bharatidasan dismissed his plea, on Tuesday.

The petition prayed for a direction to the authorities to consider his representation dated May 3 this year, which sought recounting of the votes polled.

In his representation, Gandhi, the local leader of Hindustan Janata Party, submitted he was declared defeated by securing just 76 votes in the Assembly elections. He claimed he should have obtained at least 1,000 votes from his relatives, friends and well wishers. Hence, he sent the representation seeking a recount of the votes polled. As there was no response, he said he filed this present petition.