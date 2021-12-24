Madras HC directs Tamil Nadu govt to strictly implement animal slaughter rules

The Madras High Court has directed the Tamil Nadu government to strictly implement the Rules and regulations relating to slaughter of animals in the state.

Justice S M Subramaniam gave the direction recently while disposing of a writ petition, filed by V Panneerselvam of Pangal village in Nagapattinam district in 2015.

The relief sought for in the petition was for a direction to the executive authority of Pangal village panchayat to take suitable action against a person, who was slaughtering goats and sheep and running a meat shop without obtaining necessary license from the competent authority.

He had sent a complaint in April 2015 seeking action against him, but there was no action. Hence, the present petition to take action against the individual as per the provisions of the Tamil Nadu Village Panchayats (prohibition or regulation of the use of places for slaughtering animals and licensing of slaughterers) Rules, 1999.

Disposing of the petition, the judge directed the authority to ensure the implementation of the Rules through subordinate officials. Safeguarding public interest is of paramount importance and people are facing large-scale health issues on account of unclean atmosphere and improper maintenance of garbage and medical waste.

When these aspects are not monitored and implementation is slowed down or not done in some places, then the authorities are failing in their duty to implement the constitutional mandates. Therefore, the importance of implementation of the Statutes, Rules and Guidelines in this regard must be scrupulously followed.

Under these circumstances, the judge directed the Director of Rural Development here to issue appropriate instructions to all subordinate authorities to implement the 1999 Act and initiate action against the violators by following the procedures as contemplated. In the event of slaughtering the animals without any license, criminal cases are to be registered and all appropriate and necessary actions are to be initiated, the judge added.