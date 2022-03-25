Madras HC directs Magistrate to issue non-bailable warrant against 3 police officials

The Madras High Court has directed a Magistrate here to issue non-bailable arrest warrants against three policemen, including an officer in the rank of Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP).

Justice A D Jagadish Chandira gave the direction recently, while delivering verdict on a criminal original petition from the Deputy Superintendent of Police, Metro Wing-I, Crime Branch CID in Egmore, seeking to set-aside an order of the Metropolitan Magistrate, Special Trial Court for CCB & CBCID dated February 1 and to issue non-bailable arrest warrants against the absconding accused Sivakumar (ACP), Pandiyarajan (Inspector) and Saravanan (Sub-Inspector), attched to Tirumangalam police station here.

According to the Additional Public Prosecutor, based on a complaint lodged by one R Rajesh, a case was registered by the CBCID, Metro for offences under various sections of the IPC last year. Sec. 4 of Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act was included later.

The case was registered against one Tharun Krishna Prasad and 9 others. It was a case where the accused, along with the police officials, including the three officers, kidnapped the complainant and under threat, extorted and illegally transferred the property belonging to the complainant. The petitioner had so far arrested five accused in this case.

The police officials, against whom there were serious offences, were still evading arrest despite steps to bring them for investigation. Despite issuance of notice under Section 41(a) Cr.P.C, they had not complied with the same. On the other hand, they had instigated their family members to file a complaint against the petitioner/officer before the Human Rights Commission. The police officials, who belong to uniform service, were supposed to obey the Law. But they were evading investigation. The petitioner moved the Special Judge seeking for issuance of non-bailable warrants under Section 73 of Cr.P.C. But the judge had rejected his plea. Hence, the present petition.

Allowing the petition, Justice Chandira referred to a ruling of the Supreme Court where it had had held Sec. 73 of the Cr.P.C. conferred the power upon the Magistrate to issue the warrant and that it could be exercised by him during the investigation also. As the accused in this case were evading arrest, the only course left open to the Investigating Officer was to ensure their presence by obtaining an order from the Magistrate under this section.

“In such an eventuality, there is no bar for the Magistrate to legitimately exercise his power under Sec.73 of the Cr.P.C for the person to be apprehended during investigation since the respondents are accused of non-bailable offence and are evading arrest. In view of the above, the impugned order (of the Special Judge) stands set aside. The Magistrate is directed to issue non-bailable warrants of arrest against the absconding accused Sivakumar, Pandiyarajan and Saravanan,” the judge said.