Madras HC closes wealth tax against VK Sasikala

August 5, 2022 7:05:21 am
A division bench of the Madras High Court on Thursday closed a wealth tax case pending against late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa’s close aide V K Sasikala and her relative.
When the matter came up today, the counsel representing the Income Tax department told the bench of Justices R Mahadevan and Mohammed Shafique that based on the circular issued by the Central Board of Direct Taxes to drop cases worth less than Rs 1 crore, it has decided to drop the wealth tax and the action against Sasikala and her relative Ilavarasi.
Based on that it will withdraw the cases.
Accepting the submission, the bench ordered the closure of the cases filed against Sasikala and Ilavarasi.
