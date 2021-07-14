Madras HC Chief Justice Banerjee: ‘One Sunday, come with broom, bucket… let’s clean HC together’

Taking into consideration the suggestions made on the affidavit by the petitioner, the court asked the Registrar (Administration) to file a report after examining the suggestions in six weeks' time. (File)

In order to maintain an environmental friendly atmosphere at the Madras High Court, Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee Wednesday asked the Registrar (Administration) to examine measures to ensure that a clean and green court campus is maintained at all times.

The court was hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) petition (N Rajkumar v.The Registrar Administration and ors) filed in 2017 which sought to make the court campus cleaner, litter-free, and more accessible.

Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee also said he would join hands in the efforts to make the campus cleaner. “One Sunday, come with broomstick and bucket, I will also come and we will clean the High Court together … One of you meet the Registrar (Administration), he will take me out for a walk, and small issues that need to be addressed, we will address. All of this post Independence day and provided that third wave is not there,” he observed, as reported by Bar and Bench.

Taking into consideration the suggestions made on the affidavit by the petitioner, the court asked the Registrar (Administration) to file a report after examining the suggestions in six weeks’ time. The court also asked the Registrar to look into several issues pointed out by the petitioner including the lack of accessibility to courts for persons with disabilities, the elderly and others.

Bar and Bench reported, “Registrar (Administration) will also look into the access problems referred to by the petitioner particularly for persons with disabilities, elderly citizens and others who may be infirm. Better lift facilities may also be explored, particularly in small causes court area. The Registrar may also indicate whether wheelchairs are available for persons with disabilities to move around in the same.”

The court also suggested that ambulances be kept ready at the court campus in case of any emergency.