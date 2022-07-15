Madras HC calls for report, video clippings of violence at AIADMK party office

The Madras High Court on Thursday directed the Tamil Nadu Additional Public Prosecutor to file a report with video clippings of the violent incidents staged by the cadres of AIADMK at the party headquarters office here on July 11.

Turning down the plea of the APP Raj Tilak to grant time till Monday, Justice N Sathishkumar directed him to produce the report and video clippings by 2.30 p.m. tomorrow and adjourned the matter till then.

Also Read | Petitions against AIADMK headquarters sealing will be taken up in usual course: Madras HC

The judge gave the direction when the two criminal original petitions from party interim general secretary K Palaniswami and expelled leader O Panneerselvam came up for hearing in the afternoon.

The petitions prayed for a direction to the Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) of South Chennai to remove the seal affixed by her on the party headquarters on Monday and hand over possession of the same to the respective petitioners.

Taking objection to the violent incidents, the judge directed the APP, representing the police and the RDO, to take severe action against the culprits. “They cannot create panic among the members of the general public. If they want to fight they can hire a football field and stage the same. They cannot do so on the streets, the judge said.

The court witnessed heated arguments with the senior counsels for EPS and OPS, shifting the blame on each other.

Senior counsel Vijay Narayan accused OPS and his men of entering the party office carrying weapons like wooden logs and stones. The police had remained silent spectators and allowed the violence to escalate so that they could use the same to take drastic actions like sealing the party office premises. Apprehending that the other faction might make attempts to capture party headquarters, the EPS faction had applied on July 8 for police protection on July 11, when a party decision making body elected Palaniswami to its present post. But, the police did not take any action on the plea, Narayan added.

Denying the allegations, OPS’ senior counsel Ramesh said it was the men belonging to EPS faction, who had indulged in violent activities.

The APP said that about 300 personnel were deployed around the office on that day. The RDO had affixed the lock and seal on the premises only to prevent the violence and loss of lives and to maintain peace and tranquility in the area, he added.

Ramesh suggested that the differences between the two individuals can be resolved through some mechanism. They can go for a mutual settlement or seek remedy from a civil court.

However, EPS senior counsel Vijay Narayan replied that there is no possibility of the duo sitting together to arrive at a mutual settlement.