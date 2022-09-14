scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Sep 14, 2022

Madras HC asks man to distribute pamphlets against drunk-driving as condition for bail

Justice A D Jagadish Chandra gave a direction to this effect while granting bail to a youth, who was arrested for causing injuries to three pedestrians while driving in an inebriated condition.

The Madras High Court in Chennai (File)

A man who drove a four-wheeler under the influence of alcohol and injured three pedestrians, should distribute pamphlets against drunk-driving for two weeks at a busy city junction till he realises the danger involved in such acts, the Madras High Court has ruled.

He shall be released on bail on his executing a bond for Rs 25,000 with two sureties for a like sum to the satisfaction of the IV Metropolitan Magistrate in Saidapet, the judge said.

The prosecution, which opposed grant of bail contended that the petiner, who was arrested and remanded in judicial custody on August 23, had driven his vehicle in a rash and negligent manner and hit three pedestrians causing them injuries. He had also fled the scene.

However, considering the facts and circumstances of the case including the one that he had a family to take care of and the three injured persons had recovered and were discharged from hospital, the judge granted him conditional bail.

The petitioner should report before the Adyar police station for two weeks every day and distribute pamphlets from 9-10 am and from 5-7 pm, and thereafter, report before the police as and when required, the court said.

First published on: 14-09-2022 at 06:41:30 am
Coordination between dept secretaries, officials lacking: Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin

