Friday, Sep 02, 2022

Palaniswami is AIADMK’s top leader, Madras HC quashes earlier order in favour of Panneerselvam

A division bench, comprising Justices M Duraiswamy and Sundar Mohan, set aside an order of a single judge, which nullified the July 11 General Council (GC) meeting of the AIADMK.

Palaniswami's position as the single, supreme leader of AIADMK is established with the fresh court order.

On party leadership dispute, the Madras High Court on Friday allowed AIADMK leader K Palaniswami’s appeal, setting aside an order in favour of O Panneerselvam.

In that meeting held in July, Leader of Opposition K Palaniswami was elected as the interim general secretary of the party, the top post. Panneerselvam was ousted from the party in the GC meet.

The division bench quashed the August 17 order of Justice G Jayachandran, which ordered maintenance of status-quo ante as of June 23. On that day in June, Panneerselvam was the Coordinator and Palaniswami the Joint Coordinator

First published on: 02-09-2022 at 11:25:00 am
