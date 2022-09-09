Madras HC acquits man who carried heroin ‘thinking it was wheat flour and tamarind’

The Madras High Court, last week, overturned a man’s drug smuggling conviction after accepting his claim that the heroin he tried to smuggle was thought to be wheat flour and tamarind.

A trial court in Chennai initially sentenced the man to 10 years’ rigorous imprisonment and slapped a fine of Rs 1 lakh in a case related to attempting to smuggle 1.377 kg of heroin from Chennai to Kuwait via flight in September 2014.

“The use of the expression that he was scared to receive the parcel given by Venkateswara Rao is taken adverse by the trial court to infer his culpable mental state. The accused being the first time traveller to abroad, was scared of carrying things for others and had bonafidely expressed his apprehension, when Rao requested him to carry wheat flour and tamarind. Further, the alleged collection of call detail records (CDR) between the accused and Venkateswara Rao, during the relevant period was not proved through the manner known to law,” said the HC court order issued on September 1.

According to the Narcotic Control Bureau (NCB) in Chennai, Anandam Gundluru had “conscious possession” of approximately one-and-a-half kilograms of heroin to smuggle to Kuwait. A year later he was charged with various sections of the Narcotic Drug and Psychotropic Substances Act and tried before the Special Court for Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act in Chennai.

According to the case, Gundluru was apprehended at the Chennai airport in September 2014 after a tip-off received at the NCB Chennai office about a person called Venkateswara Rao of Chittoor in Andra Pradesh, who is still at large, having sent heroin through Gundluru via Fly Emirates Flight.

Based on the information, Gundluru was apprehended at the airport terminal. His black air bag contained many packets of food, “and at the bottom, a black colour polythene packet wrapped with brown colour adhesive tape was discovered”. It contained three packets, and the contents were tested positive to heroin using a field test kit on the spot, besides one packet with Methamphetamine.

While Rao was never caught in the case, the investigation revealed that both were in frequent contact on the day of his travel to Kuwait, carrying the contraband.

Claiming innocence, Gundluru argued that he had been truthful in his statement and had disclosed the source of the contraband and his lack of conscious possession.

The High Court also noted that the accused pleaded innocence and that “Venkateswara Rao, like few other villagers, came and gave the parcel saying it contains tamarind and wheat flour.”