Madras Day: Heritage buildings stand as Chennai’s identity even today

Live concerts, heritage walks, cultural programmes: Chennai has been all about pomp and grandeur for the past one week as it celebrates its 383rd birthday today, which is also referred to as Madras Day.

August 22 is celebrated to commemorate the founding of the city of Madras (now Chennai). It was on this day in 1639 that the purchase of Madrasapatnam was made by the East India Company, thus setting the ball rolling in the making of a renowned city that it is today.

What gives Madras its identity other than its warm people, ever-helpful auto annas, Ratna cafe’s idly sambhar and the Marina beach? It is the heritage buildings the city has been home to for many years now.

Here is a list of heritage buildings that one should not miss when in Chennai:

Ripon Buildings

Located adjacent to the Chennai Central Railway Station, the Ripon Buildings was named after a British ruler Lord Ripon. It was constructed in 1917 and is now the Greater Chennai Corporation office. The building is painted in white and stands tall on EVR Periyar Salai.

Vivekananda House

The Vivekananda House is a landmark in the city and is located right opposite to the iconic Marina Beach. It was originally built by the British to store ice. However it was later changed to Vivekananda house after he visited the place.

Government Museum, Egmore

Established in 1851, Government Museum of Chennai is popularly known as Madras Museum. Factually being the second oldest museum of India (after Kolkata’s Indian Museum), this museum is a treasure in itself! As a rich repository of finest masterpieces of art, archaeology, anthropology, numismatics and much more, the Madras Museum assures to lure one and all. It is spread across an area of 16.25 acres of land, the Government Museum is also counted among the largest museums of South Asia. Its campus has six independent buildings with 46 galleries.

Gandhi Mandapam

The Government of Tamil Nadu had established Gandhi Mandapam and Museum in Guindy, Chennai as a symbol of praising and honoring the sacrifice of Mahatma Gandhi. Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa ordered to renovate Gandhi Mandapam at a cost of Rs 12 Crore and inaugurated it on June 27, 2014.

Fort St. George/TN Secretariat

The Fort is a stronghold with 6 metres (20 ft) high walls that withstood a number of assaults in the 18th century. It briefly passed into the possession of the French from 1746 to 1749, but was restored to Great Britain under the Treaty of Aix-la-Chapelle, which ended the War of the Austrian Succession. The Fort now serves the legislative assembly of Tamil Nadu state and it still houses a garrison of troops in transit to various locations at South India and the Andamans.

The Fort Museum contains many relics of the Raj era, including portraits of many of the Governors of Madras. The fort is maintained and administered by the Archaeological Survey of India as a ticketed monument.

(With inputs from Chennai.nic.in)