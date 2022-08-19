scorecardresearch
Friday, August 19, 2022

Madras Day Celebrations: From tribute to SPB to discussing activism in Tamil cinema music, here’s the complete list of events

The idea of a festival to honour the city was conceived by the city’s famed historian late S Muthiah, journalist Sashi Nair and publisher Vincent D’Souza in 2004.

The 2022 edition of madras week includes a tribute to legendary late playback singer S P Balasubrahmanyam (Photo: Instagram)

In less than three days, Chennai will celebrate its 383rd birthday and to mark the day, plenty of events and competitions have been planned by the Greater Chennai Corporation.

On the other hand, as a tribute to the rich history and culture of Chennai, the Madras Day week celebrations, an annual event to commemorate the founding of Chennai on August 22, 1639, is set to take place this year with several programmes from August 21 to 28.

The idea of a festival to honour the city was conceived by the city’s famed historian late S Muthiah, journalist Sashi Nair and publisher Vincent D’Souza in 2004. The 2022 edition of Madras Week includes a tribute to legendary late playback singer S P Balasubrahmanyam, tracing the influences of communities that were integral to the city of Madras, Cryptic Chennai Quiz and much more.

Here’s a list of the programmes

August 21 (Sunday): A Tribute to SPB – Talk by actor and writer Mohan V Raman

Venue: GRT Convention Centre, T Nagar

August 22 (Monday): Dilip Kumar: Signboards to Stories, a Journey. Writer Dilip Kumar in conversation with Justice Prabha Sridevan

Venue: Ashvita’s, Mylapore

August 23 (Tuesday): Historian and Madras Musings Editor Sriram V in conversation with pioneering social worker Poonam Natarajan

Venue: Museum of Possibilities, Triplicane

August 24 (Wednesday): Tete a Tete with Manuel Aaron: Anchor and commentator Sumanth Raman in conversation with chess legend Manual Aaron

Venue: Hotel Mars, Cathedral Road

August 25 (Thursday): Culinary Notes from Madras: Tracing the influences of communities that were integral to the city of Madras. Talk by Rakesh Ragunathan

Venue: Hanu Reddy Residences

August 26 (Friday): 6 pm to 6.30 pm — Staging Kalki’s Ponniyin Selvan: Talk by artist and director Pravin Kannanur

Venue: Hotel Savera, Mylapore

6.30 pm to 8 pm – Activism in Tamil cinema music: Live concert anchored by film-maker K Hariharan and music producer Subashree Thanikachalam

Venue: Goethe Institut auditorium, Max Mueller Bhavan, Rutland Gate

August 27 (Saturday): 4 pm to 6 pm – Digital Chennai: How Chennai companies are riding the digital wave. Panel discussion featuring Vikas Chawla (Co-founder, Social Beat) and Jagadeesh Kumar (Co-founder, Valley) moderated by business advisor and IIM Ahmedabad alumni Chandu Nair

Also Read |TN: NIA files chargesheet against four who tried to kill cops during vehicle checking in February

Venue: Chamiers, R A Puram

8 pm to 9 pm – The Cryptic Chennai Quiz by Ashwin Bhandarkar (Online)

August 28 (Sunday): 4 pm to 6 pm – Fuelling Chennai: Fitness experts Raj Ganpath (co-founder and coach, The Quad), Vikram Menon, (co-founder and coach, Wild Warrior Race), Anusha Swamy (Pole Art coach) and Aishwarya Manivannan (International Silambam champion) in an interactive session speak about how movement is changing people’s lives and city.

Venue: The Park, Nungambakkam

For more details, visit https://themadrasday.in/ and https://www.madrasmusings.com/vol-32-no-9/madras-week-events-2/

First published on: 19-08-2022 at 06:25:56 pm
